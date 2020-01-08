News BriefsTechnology

Tesla will make the Model Y in Shanghai and design an ‘original car’ in China

08 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Tesla began selling its new Shanghai-built Model 3 car to the Chinese public on Tuesday. While Tesla has sold cars in China since 2013 the Shanghai “Gigafactory” started construction precisely a year ago. Tesla’s Shanghai plant is only the company’s third factory but its first outside of the United States. CEO Elon Musk has recently publicized his intent to build a Tesla plant in Berlin, on a quest to make Tesla a truly international brand. 

Musk announced his plans for a radical new Chinese engineered, Chinese designed Tesla to a crowd of Chinese government officials and wealthy businessmen at the plant’s official opening. The newly promised Model Y will be an “original car” catered for a truly global market. China is poised to be the world’s largest electric vehicle market and Musk’s new Model Y (a lower-priced SUV) poses to dominate the market.

Read More: Tesla will make the Model Y in Shanghai and design an ‘original car’ in China

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Bronze President Spies on Asia

January 7, 2020

New Trump Ruling Limits AI Surveillance Exports Over China Military Fears

January 6, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2