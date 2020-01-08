Global RiskNews Briefs

Russia’s Putin visits Syria to meet Assad, a key Iran ally

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Tuesday. Putin’s visit to Syria comes less than a week after the killing of chief Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the United States. Russia has historically enjoyed a strong bilateral relationship with Syria, as with most Arab countries; however, Tuesday’s meeting only marks Putin’s second visit to Syria since 2015. 

The timing of such an uncommon visit is further pronounced by heightened tensions between Iran and the United States. Putin and Assad jointly met with the Russian head of military operations in Syria combatting the anti-Assad insurgents.

