Iran Fires on U.S. Forces at 2 Bases in Iraq, Calling It ‘Fierce Revenge’

Iran has launched fifteen ballistic missiles at American military and coalition forces, targeting two American military bases in Iraq estimated to hold 1,500 personnel. US military forces have reported no casualties so far, however, the Iranian media claims the strikes rendered around 80 American casualties. Wednesday’s missile attack is the first time Iran has directly – and officially – struck American military and coalition forces. Furthermore, the strike marks the first time Iran has directly launched missiles at a state since the 1980 Iran-Iraq War.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has defended the retaliatory strike on Twitter asserting it was a “proportionate measure in self-defense,” referencing Article 51 of the UN Charter. American military response to the attack is likely contingent on the degree of damage caused by the missiles.

