FBI Raided Discord Chats Of ‘Unite The Right’ Organizer

Forbes recently uncovered a search warrant pertaining to the Discord account of the chief organizer of the Unite the Right protests in Charlottesville. The protests, which turned violent and caused the death of a young woman, were led by Jason Kessler. The FBI obtained a search warrant to raid Kessler’s Discord account and is the first evidence that Kessler was under active investigation.

The warrant also proves that the FBI was seeking information about Kessler’s private online activities. Although the warrant was filed in December of 2018, it was just uncovered earlier this week. The FBI has stated that it commenced the investigation after evidence indicated that Kessler and other Unite the Right members were aware of the potential the demonstration had to reach violence and encouraged members to escalate.

