Boeing 737 carrying at least 170 crashes in Iran after takeoff with no survivors

A Boeing 737-800 jet headed for the Ukraine crashed merely minutes after takeoff in Tehran. The plane held 180 passengers and crew; there is no indication anyone onboard has survived. The news was first released by ISNA, the Islamic Society of North America, an umbrella group widely considered Iran’s quasi-official news agency. Local Iranian media has claimed the crash was a result of “technical details.”

This crash follows global aviation authorities grounding the Boeing 737 MAX airliner for ten months after two new Boeings crashed within six months. The October and March 2018 crashes tragically killed 346 people. Boeing hasn’t released a statement yet.

The attack comes merely three hours after the US Federal Aviation Administration banned US civilian carriers from flying over Iranian, Iraqi and Saudi Arabian airspace.

