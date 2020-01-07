White House Proposes ‘Light-Touch Regulatory Approach’ for Artificial Intelligence

Earlier this week, the Trump administration proposed new regulations for the artificial intelligence community in the private sector, requiring that they abide by a new series of principles set forward by the administration. The US Chief Technology Officer detailed the principles on Tuesday morning, stating that they are the first of their kind internationally and emphasizing that the US government’s own use of artificial intelligence technology is not included in the regulations.

The officials stated that the proposed regulations provide agencies with a pro-innovation approach to several different regulatory issues that exist within the AI sector. The document was designed to achieve goals such as ensuring public engagement and promoting trustworthy and secure technology. The document also aims to address questions that have arisen around the use of artificial intelligence.

