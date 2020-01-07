News BriefsTechnology

White House Proposes ‘Light-Touch Regulatory Approach’ for Artificial Intelligence

07 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Earlier this week, the Trump administration proposed new regulations for the artificial intelligence community in the private sector, requiring that they abide by a new series of principles set forward by the administration. The US Chief Technology Officer detailed the principles on Tuesday morning, stating that they are the first of their kind internationally and emphasizing that the US government’s own use of artificial intelligence technology is not included in the regulations.

The officials stated that the proposed regulations provide agencies with a pro-innovation approach to several different regulatory issues that exist within the AI sector. The document was designed to achieve goals such as ensuring public engagement and promoting trustworthy and secure technology. The document also aims to address questions that have arisen around the use of artificial intelligence.

Read More: White House Proposes ‘Light-Touch Regulatory Approach’ for Artificial Intelligence

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Iran Fires on U.S. Forces at 2 Bases in Iraq, Calling It ‘Fierce Revenge’

January 8, 2020

Microsoft Phishing Scam Exploits Iran Cyberattack Scare

January 7, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2