US strike on Iran could have consequences in North Korea

Analysts warn that the fragile diplomatic relations between the United States and North Korea could be damaged as a result of the recent US drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani.

While the North Korean government didn’t officially denounce the strike, its national new agency reported on China’s and Russia’s criticism of the incident. International experts believe that Pyongyang may seek to use the strike as a means of legitimizing its nuclear arsenal as a necessary deterrent against US aggression. Koh Yu-hwan, a North Korea expert at Dongguk University, believes that North Korea could argue “that the ‘imperialist’ nature of the United States would never change, and that there is no other option for them other than to strengthen its nuclear deterrent while bracing for long-term confrontation.”

