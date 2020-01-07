CyberNews Briefs

Travelex faces ransom demands following NYE malware attack

07 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Travelex services remain offline after they were hit by a malware attack on New Year’s Eve. The network was compromised after a group of unknown cybercriminals launched a ransomware attack, hoping to meet ransom requests. The currency exchange company stated that all of its services had been taken offline to prevent the malware from spreading, however, the website remains inaccessible today.

Travelex also stated that there has been no reason to believe that customer data had been compromised in the attack. The attack largely consisted of malware that disrupted company operations, but ransomware was a potential suspect. According to authorities, the cybercriminals are demanding payment for the restoration of IT systems of the protection of customer data.

