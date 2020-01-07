CyberNews Briefs

Microsoft: RDP brute-force attacks last 2-3 days on average

07 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

A recent study by Microsoft provides insights into brute-force attacks targeting Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) implementations in enterprise environments. Over the last few years, RDP brute-forcing has become a popular attack vector in ransomware and other malware campaigns.

By analyzing RDP-login events on 45,000 enterprise workstations, Microsoft found that the average RDP brute-force attack lasts between 2 and 3 days, and 90% of attacks last no more than one week. 0.08% of attacks are successful, which in this study came down to about 1 compromised machine per organization every 3-4 days.

Read more: Microsoft: RDP brute-force attacks last 2-3 days on average

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Microsoft Phishing Scam Exploits Iran Cyberattack Scare

January 7, 2020

Travelex faces ransom demands following NYE malware attack

January 7, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2