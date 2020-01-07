Microsoft Phishing Scam Exploits Iran Cyberattack Scare

An attackers used the possible Iranian cyberattack warning in a phishing scheme that tries to collect Microsoft login credentials. As the threat of a cyberattack coming from Iran escalates, the government has been issuing warnings to citizens and officials. The attacker created an email phishing scam that pretends to be from Microsoft MSA, advertising that Microsoft had been hit by a cyberattack coming from Iran.

The email goes on to state that to counter the attack, Microsoft locked email data on servers, prompting the victim to log in to receive access to their accounts after the “attack.” The email may be highly convincing for some recipients and capitalizes on the current political climate between the US and Iran.

