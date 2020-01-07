CyberNews Briefs

Microsoft Phishing Scam Exploits Iran Cyberattack Scare

07 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

An attackers used the possible Iranian cyberattack warning in a phishing scheme that tries to collect Microsoft login credentials. As the threat of a cyberattack coming from Iran escalates, the government has been issuing warnings to citizens and officials. The attacker created an email phishing scam that pretends to be from Microsoft MSA, advertising that Microsoft had been hit by a cyberattack coming from Iran.

The email goes on to state that to counter the attack, Microsoft locked email data on servers, prompting the victim to log in to receive access to their accounts after the “attack.” The email may be highly convincing for some recipients and capitalizes on the current political climate between the US and Iran.

Read More: Microsoft Phishing Scam Exploits Iran Cyberattack Scare

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Iran Fires on U.S. Forces at 2 Bases in Iraq, Calling It ‘Fierce Revenge’

January 8, 2020

Russia’s Putin visits Syria to meet Assad, a key Iran ally

January 8, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2