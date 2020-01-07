Magecart Hits Parents and Students via Blue Bear Attack

In October of last year, Magecart actors breached Blue Bear Software, a major e-commerce platform for educational institutions, the vendor’s parent company Active Networks has announced.

Magecart is an umbrella term for various criminal groups that attack websites with the aim of injecting them with “skimming” malware designed to steal the payment card information of visitors. Indeed, the actors who targeted Blue Bear, managed to install card-skimmers on all web stores using the platform. The skimmers, which were present between October 1 and November 13 of last year, grabbed the names, payment card numbers, expiration dates and CVV codes of customers who submitted this data to an infected website.

