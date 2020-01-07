FBI asks Apple to help unlock iPhones belonging to alleged Pensacola shooter

The FBI has reached out to tech giant Apple for assistance in unlocking iPhones belonging to Pensacola shooter Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a Saudi air force trainee who shot and killed three people at the Naval Air Station in December. Apple’s general counsel received a letter from the FBI that stated that officers had been unsuccessful in breaking into the phones through guessing passwords thus far. The FBI clarified that they have court permission to access data on the phones.

Apple released a statement that proved they were cooperating with the FBI investigation. In a previous 2016 case, Apple refused to break the encryption on an iPhone belonging to San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook. Apple had stated that the case would have set a dangerous precedent to future issues if they complied.

