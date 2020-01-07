Facebook Moves to Detect and Remove Deepfake Videos

On Monday, Facebook announced that it aims to ban “misleading manipulated media” from its platform. More specifically, it aims to detect and remove deepfakes, i.e. highly realistic video or audio content that has been created or doctored through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Because deepfakes can be used to make it seem like influential people did or said things they never actually did or said, they are increasingly used for propaganda purposes. Due to the rapid evolution of the technology behind deepfakes, they are becoming more and more difficult to detect. Facebook stressed that the social media giant’s policy on deepfakes “does not extend to content that is parody or satire, or video that has been edited solely to omit or change the order of words.”

