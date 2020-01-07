News BriefsTechnology

Facebook Moves to Detect and Remove Deepfake Videos

07 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

On Monday, Facebook announced that it aims to ban “misleading manipulated media” from its platform. More specifically, it aims to detect and remove deepfakes, i.e. highly realistic video or audio content that has been created or doctored through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Because deepfakes can be used to make it seem like influential people did or said things they never actually did or said, they are increasingly used for propaganda purposes. Due to the rapid evolution of the technology behind deepfakes, they are becoming more and more difficult to detect. Facebook stressed that the social media giant’s policy on deepfakes “does not extend to content that is parody or satire, or video that has been edited solely to omit or change the order of words.”

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

