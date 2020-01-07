CyberNews Briefs

DeathRansom Campaign Linked to Malware Cornucopia

07 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Researchers with FortiGuard have linked DeathRansom malware to a number of info-stealing campaigns, all of which seem to be the work of a Russian-speaking resident of Italy who uses the moniker “scat01.”

DeathRansom began as a sort of dark joke, since the malware initially pretended to be file-encrypting ransomware, but never actually encrypted files. Instead, it merely demanded ransom payments from victims. However, scat01 has added a file-encryption mechanism to recent variants of the malware, making it as dangerous as other ransomware strains.

FortiGuard now believes that in addition to DeathRansom, scat01 is behind various infostealing malware, namely the Vidar stealer, Azorult stealer, Evrial stealer, 1ms0rryStealer and the Supreme miner.

Read more: DeathRansom Campaign Linked to Malware Cornucopia

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Microsoft Phishing Scam Exploits Iran Cyberattack Scare

January 7, 2020

Travelex faces ransom demands following NYE malware attack

January 7, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2