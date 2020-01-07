Bronze President Spies on Asia

New research by Secureworks sheds light on the activity of Bronze President, a cyber espionage group believed to operate out of China. The group uses a combination of custom and publicly available remote access tools to target NGOs as well as political and law enforcement organizations in India, Mongolia, and other countries in South and East Asia.

Once the threat actors have gained entry to an organization’s network, they use advanced techniques to detect their presence. Since the attackers exfiltrate data from compromised organizations over long periods of time, the researchers believe they aim to monitor their targets. Bronze President has been active since at least 2018, although it may have started operations as early as 2014.

