Travelex Site Still Down After New Year’s Eve Attack

On New Year’s Eve, global currency exchange giant Travelex experienced a “software virus” infection that “compromised some of its services”, as a result of which the company’s websites have been unavailable for almost a week now.

The company says it has taken down all of its systems “as a precautionary measure in order to protect data and prevent the spread of the virus.” The firm stated that it is investigating the incident, and that it has so far not found evidence of customer data being exposed. While Travelex has not identified the nature of the malware used in the attack, security experts suggest that it is probably a ransomware strain.

