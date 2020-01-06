Global RiskNews BriefsPolitical RiskTerrorism

Three Americans killed in Kenya terror attack

06 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

East Africa based Jihadist fundamentalist group Al-Shabaab, a former Al Qaeda affiliate, on Sunday carried out a terror attack in Kenya in which three US citizens were killed, while two others were wounded. The casualties included a US service member and two civilian contractors working for the US Department of Defense (DoD), while both of the wounded were working for the DoD.

The site of the attack was a Kenya Defense Force base in Manda Bay, Kenya. US Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of the US Africa Command, stated that his force “will pursue those responsible for this attack and al-Shabaab who seeks to harm Americans and US interests,” adding that US Africa Command remains “committed to preventing al-Shabaab from maintaining a safe haven to plan deadly attacks against the US homeland, East African and international partners.”

OODA Analyst

