Automotive cybersecurity incidents doubled in 2019, up 605% since 2016

The number of automotive cyber incidents has surged by 605% since 2016 and doubled between 2018 and 2019, a new report by Upstream Security shows. The majority of incidents (57%) were the work of cybercriminals, while security researchers accounted for 38%. In 2019, the vast majority (82%) of attacks were carried out remotely.

Over the past decade, the top attack automotive cyberattack vectors were keyless entry systems (30%), backend servers (27%), and mobile apps (13%). Car theft (31%) was the most common result of the attacks, followed by control over car systems (27%), and data/privacy breaches (23%).

