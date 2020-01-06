CyberNews Briefs

Austria’s Foreign Ministry says it’s facing ‘serious’ cyberattack

06 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

The Austrian Foreign Ministry on Saturday announced that it is the target of what it described as a “serious cyberattack” that could be “a targeted attack by a state actor.” The ministry said the cyber campaign against its systems is still ongoing, and estimated that it may continue for several days.

The timing of the attack is significant, since it started just as the Austrian Green party agreed to form an unprecedented coalition government with the country’s conservative People’s Party.

