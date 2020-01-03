CyberNews Briefs

VMware Closes $2.7 Billion Acquisition Of Pivotal Software

03 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

VMware, a US tech giant, announced that it had formally acquired Pivotal Software, which is a leading platform provider of digital transformation and technology services. After the acquisition was first announced in August, it closed this month for $2.7 million.

The acquisition means that Pivotal Software will be essential to the company’s products and services, allowing VMware to transform from a virtual machine company to offer cloud capabilities. The California based company aims to revolutionize its services after obtaining Pivotal Software and enhance its cloud-native offerings.

Read More: VMware Closes $2.7 Billion Acquisition Of Pivotal Software

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

VMware Patches ESXi Vulnerability That Earned Hacker $200,000

December 9, 2019

Tianfu Cup Round-Up: Safari, Chrome, D-Link Routers and Office 365 Successfully Hacked

November 18, 2019
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2