VMware Closes $2.7 Billion Acquisition Of Pivotal Software

VMware, a US tech giant, announced that it had formally acquired Pivotal Software, which is a leading platform provider of digital transformation and technology services. After the acquisition was first announced in August, it closed this month for $2.7 million.

The acquisition means that Pivotal Software will be essential to the company’s products and services, allowing VMware to transform from a virtual machine company to offer cloud capabilities. The California based company aims to revolutionize its services after obtaining Pivotal Software and enhance its cloud-native offerings.

