Tensions between Washington and Tehran have skyrocketed after US President Trump ordered an airstrike that killed Major General Qassem Soleimani, leader of the foreign wing of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Gaurd Corps. The US airstrike also killed top Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes as the pair were traveling to Baghdad International Airport.

The Department of Defense stated late on Thursday that General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American officials in Iraq. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif declared the strike an act of international terrorism, vowing to exhaust Iran’s resources holding the US responsible for the crime. The airstrike likely marks the beginning of a new chapter of volatility between Iran and the US.

Read More: U.S. Strike Ordered by Trump Kills Key Iranian Military Leader in Baghdad