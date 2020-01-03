On Thursday, the US imposed sanctions on Cuba’s defense minister. US officials accused Leopoldo Frias of human rights violations and supporting socialist President Nicolas Maduro. Frias and his family members were blacklisted by Washington on Thursday. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that Frias’s affiliate, MINFAR, had been involved in the torture of Venezuelans.

Frias and his children may no longer enter the United States due to his affiliation with the human rights violations and support of Maduro. The US and 50 other countries have recognized the Venezuelan opposition leader as the legitimate president rather than accepting the rule of Maduro. Juan Guaido, the opposition leader, argued that Maduro’s 2018 re-election was fraudulent and that there was foul play involved. However, Maduro remains in control of the military and has the support of the Venezuelan military, Russia, China, and Cuba.

Read More: U.S. slaps sanctions on Cuba defense minister over support for Venezuela’s Maduro