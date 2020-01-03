TikTok Banned By U.S. Army Over China Security Concerns

Amid worries over the security threat, the popular app TikTok poses to the United States, the US has banned US Army officials from using the app. TikTok is currently under scrutiny for its close relationship with the Chinese government, and backlash has caused the US government to reconsider its employees’ usage of the app.

TikTok is a social media platform in which users create short videos and is owned by ByteDance, whose headquarters are in Beijing. The app boasts over 1.3 billion downloads worldwide, however, concerns over data collection and privacy have arose over the past year. As of this week, US soldiers may no longer have the social media app on government-owned phones.