Maze Ransomware Sued for Publishing Victim’s Stolen Data

03 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

The anonymous threat actors behind the Maze Ransomware attacks are being sued by a victim after an attack in early December left their information vulnerable. The victim, US company Southwire, claims that Maze accessed their network, stole and encrypted data, and later published the information after Southwire failed to pay ransom demands.

Southwire, a leading wire and cable manufacturer, lost 120GB of data and 878 devices due to encryption. On December 31, Southwire formally filed a lawsuit against the group in the Northern District of Georgia.

