Israel’s Netanyahu seeks immunity from prosecution in corruption cases

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces indictment on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three corruption cases. Late Wednesday night, Netanyahu submitted a request for immunity from prosecution. Netanyahu has maintained that he is innocent of all three charges, calling the criminal proceedings an attempted coup after they were unveiled in November.

Netanyahu stated on Wednesday evening in Jerusalem that he plans to continue to lead the country. He also said that the immunity law was intended to protected officials such as himself from fabricated legal proceedings. It is unclear whether Netanyahu will obtain immunity from the Israeli government.