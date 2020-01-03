CyberNews Briefs

California Adopts Strictest Privacy Law in U.S.

03 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

On Wednesday, California’s 2018 privacy law went into effect, making California the US state with the strictest privacy law. The law, The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) includes implications like strict requirements for companies to notify users about data usage and monetization and requiring companies to offer tools for opting out that are straightforward and clear.

Although the bill took effect on January 1, it may take months before it is enforced as the California attorney general stated that companies have until July 1 to put the new requirements into effect. While the law was backed by industry leaders and tech giants such as Microsoft, critics state that a federal privacy law that provides consistent guidelines is favorable over separate state laws.

Read More: California Adopts Strictest Privacy Law in U.S.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

U.S. slaps sanctions on Cuba defense minister over support for Venezuela’s Maduro

January 3, 2020

U.S. Strike Ordered by Trump Kills Key Iranian Military Leader in Baghdad

January 3, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2