California Adopts Strictest Privacy Law in U.S.

On Wednesday, California’s 2018 privacy law went into effect, making California the US state with the strictest privacy law. The law, The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) includes implications like strict requirements for companies to notify users about data usage and monetization and requiring companies to offer tools for opting out that are straightforward and clear.

Although the bill took effect on January 1, it may take months before it is enforced as the California attorney general stated that companies have until July 1 to put the new requirements into effect. While the law was backed by industry leaders and tech giants such as Microsoft, critics state that a federal privacy law that provides consistent guidelines is favorable over separate state laws.