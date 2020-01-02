News BriefsTechnology

The Pentagon Wants AI-Driven Drone Swarms for Search and Rescue Ops

02 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

The Defense Department’s central artificial intelligence development effort is planning on building a swarm of AI-equipped drones that can independently track and identify targets. The drone force would primarily be used for search and rescue missions and potentially save lives. The Pentagon’s JAIC issued a request for information recently in hopes of finding out if AI developers can team up with drone swarm builders.

The project would also potentially search for companies or teams that can develop algorithms, provide machine training processes and data. The system must have enough edge processing power to enable the machine to fly, detect humans, and monitor without human intervention as well as simultaneously streaming live video footage to an operator.

