Within the next year, the South Korean government plans to install 3,000 artificial intelligence cameras that detect crime in its capital, Seoul. The cameras will utilize AI software that processes the location, time, and behavior patterns of individuals to assess the likelihood of a crime taking place. The cameras’ capabilities include measuring whether someone is tailing another individual, and what passerby is wearing including hats masks or glasses.

The algorithm also takes into consideration what the passerby are holding, and if it is daytime or nighttime. If the camera’s AI system detects a strong indication that a crime is happening or will take place, the cameras automatically alert the district office and nearby police stations.

Read More: Seoul to install AI cameras for crime detection