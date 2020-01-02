CyberNews Briefs

Ransomware Hackers Have Started Leaking City Of Pensacola Data

02 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Earlier this month, the city of Pensacola, Florida, reported a ransomware attack on the city’s network. The group behind the attack, the Maze Group, threatened to release files obtained in the hack if the$1 million ransom was not paid. A few days ago, a 2GB archive containing data that was leaked in the ransomware attack was posted on a public website. The 2GB file makes up just 6% of the total data exfiltrated from the network.

Now, the city of Pensacola not only faces the prospect of losing access to the encrypted data but the threat of sensitive information becoming public as well. Pensacola officials are weighing the damage that releasing all of the files would cause.

