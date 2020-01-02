Militia Supporters Retreat From U.S. Embassy Site in Iraq

An attempt to storm the US Embassy in Iraq ended on Wednesday as protesters withdrew from the area after their efforts were fueled by opposition to American troop presence in Iraq. The protesters, a militia backed by Iran, tried to force their way into the US Embassy compound on Tuesday but failed to break in. The withdrawal of protesters was ordered by the Popular Mobilization Forces, which acts as an umbrella body for dozens of militia groups.

Despite their retreat, the groups, and Iran plan to maintain pressure on the US, pushing for a vote in parliament that would force American troops to return to the US. US troops initially returned to Iraq in 2014 to fight the Islamic State. Although the embassy attack did not result in any deaths, the US deployed military reinforcements and renewed a years old strain between Washington and Baghdad.

