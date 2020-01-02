Global RiskNews Briefs

Militia Supporters Retreat From U.S. Embassy Site in Iraq

02 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

An attempt to storm the US Embassy in Iraq ended on Wednesday as protesters withdrew from the area after their efforts were fueled by opposition to American troop presence in Iraq. The protesters, a militia backed by Iran, tried to force their way into the US Embassy compound on Tuesday but failed to break in. The withdrawal of protesters was ordered by the Popular Mobilization Forces, which acts as an umbrella body for dozens of militia groups.

Despite their retreat, the groups, and Iran plan to maintain pressure on the US, pushing for a vote in parliament that would force American troops to return to the US. US troops initially returned to Iraq in 2014 to fight the Islamic State. Although the embassy attack did not result in any deaths, the US deployed military reinforcements and renewed a years old strain between Washington and Baghdad.

Read More: Militia Supporters Retreat From U.S. Embassy Site in Iraq

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

U.S. slaps sanctions on Cuba defense minister over support for Venezuela’s Maduro

January 3, 2020

U.S. Strike Ordered by Trump Kills Key Iranian Military Leader in Baghdad

January 3, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2