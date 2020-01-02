Flood death toll rises to 26 in Jakarta, tens of thousands evacuated

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated today in Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta on Thursday after flash flooding and landslides killed up to 26 people. Jakarta currently faces some of the heaviest rain in over two decades, while heavy rainfall remains on the forecast for the next several days.

The floods are among the deadliest in years and caused chaos in the city. Power outages and train lines were blocked as families tried to evacuate the area. As of this morning, over 62,000 were evacuated in Jakarta alone as rainfall measures 15 inches.

