Change your password: Poloniex cryptocurrency exchange reveals data leak

02 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex has enforced a password reset for all customers after it was impacted by a data leak. However, many users believed that the password reset email was a phishing attempt, where malicious actors send fraudulent emails disguised as legitimate companies to lure victims into submitting login credentials.

The login credentials are later used to steal data, and in the case of cryptocurrency accounts, steal money. Poloniex confirmed that the password reset email was authentic, stating that they had uncovered a list of leaked email addresses and passwords on a microblogging site. Poloniex also published a guide to setting up two-factor authentication with the service.

