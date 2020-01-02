A milestone for French rail strikes: 29th day of walkouts

After 29 consecutive days of walkouts, French rail strikes against Macron’s administration outlasts historic walkouts, surpassing the length of the strikes in the 1980s. Individuals protesting government plans to reform France’s retirement system have faced tear gas, arrest, and violence as police attempt to quell violent uprisings although the majority of the protests have remained peaceful.

The strikes have crippled train and metro services all over the country during the holiday period and continue to cause severe disruptions to work and school environments. The SCNF reported that only half of its trains were running on Thursday, while Paris stated that only two of its automated lines were running normally. Negotiations between protesters and the government are set to take place next week as French schools reopen.

