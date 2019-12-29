News BriefsTechnology

Wyze Database Leak Exposes 2.4 Million Smart Device Users

29 Dec 2019 OODA Analyst

A small security mishap within the Wyze database has lead to the exposure of 40 million individual records, according to IPVM. Wyze offers relatively inexpensive security cameras and smart home devices.

The misconfigured database held the information of over 2.4 million customers, and the database was left vulnerable for over three weeks this month. The data leak is allegedly the result of a Wyze employee disabling a security feature and failing to re-enable it. Wyze was notified of the misconfiguration on the 26th of December.

