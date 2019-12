The US military announced that it has launched strikes on five facilities in Iraq and Syria allegedly under the control of a militia backed by Iran called Kitaeb Hezbollah. The Pentagon stated on Sunday that the strikes were a result of repeated assaults by the militia and the death of an American contractor.

The facilities attacked by the US include weapons storage locations and areas used to plan attacks against coalition forces. All locations are controlled by KH, which has links to Iran’s Quds Force, a unit that the US claims provides weapons to proxy forces. Iraq reported that four fighters, including the deputy commander, were killed in the airstrikes while a spokesman for KH stated that 19 fighters were killed and 35 more were injured.