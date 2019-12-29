Russia successfully disconnected from the internet

On Monday, the Russian government announced that they had conducted a series of tests in which the entire country was successfully disconnected from the internet. The tests lasted multiple days and involved government agencies, internet providers, and internet companies.

The tests aimed to assess RuNet (Russia’s internet infrastructure) and determine if it could function without access to the global DNS system and the external internet. The tests were successful, meaning internet traffic was re-routed internally. This makes RuNet the world’s largest intranet.

