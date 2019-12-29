CyberNews Briefs

Russia successfully disconnected from the internet

29 Dec 2019 OODA Analyst

On Monday, the Russian government announced that they had conducted a series of tests in which the entire country was successfully disconnected from the internet. The tests lasted multiple days and involved government agencies, internet providers, and internet companies.

The tests aimed to assess RuNet (Russia’s internet infrastructure) and determine if it could function without access to the global DNS system and the external internet. The tests were successful, meaning internet traffic was re-routed internally. This makes RuNet the world’s largest intranet.

Read More: Russia successfully disconnected from the internet

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

U.S. strikes in Iraq and Syria target Iranian-backed militia, Pentagon says

December 29, 2019

Trudeau Presses U.S. to Secure Release of Canadians Detained in China

December 20, 2019
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2