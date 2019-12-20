U.S. issues more visa bans for Iranians tied to protest repression
Tens of thousands of protesters have been detained, and experts in the State Department estimate that over 1,000 people may have been killed in the violent protests. Iran still refuses to provide a casualty number. Other officials stated that the US will not tolerate the Iranian administration’s persecution of religious minorities and the silencing of the Iranian people and expressing US support for those participating in peaceful dissent and protest.
