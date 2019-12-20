Global RiskNews BriefsPolitical Risk

U.S. issues more visa bans for Iranians tied to protest repression

20 Dec 2019 OODA Analyst

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Thursday that new visa restrictions will be applied to Iranian officials responsible for the crackdown on anti-government protesters, critiquing Iran’s human rights record. The restrictions will also apply to the family members of those individuals. The ban reinforces previous restrictions imposed on Iranian officials and their relatives that were enacted in September by US President Trump. Pompeo’s announcement shows that the US will continue to apply its maximum pressure campaign of economic sanctions against Iran after worldwide controversy over Iranian law enforcement’s treatment of demonstrators.

Tens of thousands of protesters have been detained, and experts in the State Department estimate that over 1,000 people may have been killed in the violent protests. Iran still refuses to provide a casualty number. Other officials stated that the US will not tolerate the Iranian administration’s persecution of religious minorities and the silencing of the Iranian people and expressing US support for those participating in peaceful dissent and protest.

