U.S. issues more visa bans for Iranians tied to protest repression

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Thursday that new visa restrictions will be applied to Iranian officials responsible for the crackdown on anti-government protesters, critiquing Iran’s human rights record. The restrictions will also apply to the family members of those individuals. The ban reinforces previous restrictions imposed on Iranian officials and their relatives that were enacted in September by US President Trump. Pompeo’s announcement shows that the US will continue to apply its maximum pressure campaign of economic sanctions against Iran after worldwide controversy over Iranian law enforcement’s treatment of demonstrators.