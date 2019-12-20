Global RiskNews Briefs

Trudeau Presses U.S. to Secure Release of Canadians Detained in China

Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister, stated Thursday that the US should not continue with trade deal proceedings involving China until the cases of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou and two Canadian citizens detained in China have been resolved. Trudeau’s plea is a result of escalating tensions between Beijing and Ottawa after Ms. Meng’s arrest in Vancouver under allegations of defrauding international banks regarding the company’s activities in Iran. Recently, Trudeau has been under pressure to secure the release of two Canadian men detained by Chinese authorities on December 10, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. The two were detained after Ms. Meng’s arrest in Canada.

Political analysts believe that the arrest in China was executed to apply pressure on Ms. Meng’s release from Canadian authorities. Ms. Meng faces an extradition hearing next year, while the two Canadians have been formally arrested on national security grounds.

