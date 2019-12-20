Planners of Maguindanao massacre found guilty of murder in Philippines ‘trial of the decade’

The men who planned and conducted a massacre in the town of Ampatuan in the Philippines that damaged its political establishment have been found guilty of murder. On November 23, 2009, 58 people were massacred, and among them was the wife and sister of Philippino political candidate Ismael Mangudadatu and 30 journalists. Mangudadatu was running for governor of Maguindanao, threatening the Ampatuan family’s 20-year long rule. On Thursday, a judge found members of the Ampatuan family guilty of murder for their involvement in the massacre, and the family members involved were sentenced to life in prison.