Researchers at Kaspersky, a cybersecurity company, have uncovered 65 malicious files disguised as copies of the Rise of Skywalker, the latest and final movie in the Star Wars trilogy, as well as over 30 phishing sites and media profiles posing as official movie accounts that distribute free copies of the movie. The sites collect credit card data and spread malicious files, prompting victims to “register” on the portal. In 2019, Kaspersky researchers detected over 285,000 attempts to infect users trying to watch Star Wars movies online.

Movies are frequently used as a foundation for cyberattacks because consumers regularly attempt to access them for free. To create the phishing sites, malicious actors provide the official name of the film alongside thorough descriptions. The cyberattacker then creates domains of websites that are used to gather data and spread malicious files, tricking users into thinking that the website is affiliated with the official film. This process is known as “black SEO,” and enables criminals to promote phishing websites in search engine results, appearing in searches that resemble “name-of-the-film watch free.” As of yesterday, 83 users have been infected while trying to access the movie.

Read More: Phishers prey on fans of latest Star Wars film