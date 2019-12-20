CyberNews Briefs

Phishers prey on fans of latest Star Wars film

20 Dec 2019 OODA Analyst

Researchers at Kaspersky, a cybersecurity company, have uncovered 65 malicious files disguised as copies of the Rise of Skywalker, the latest and final movie in the Star Wars trilogy, as well as over 30 phishing sites and media profiles posing as official movie accounts that distribute free copies of the movie. The sites collect credit card data and spread malicious files, prompting victims to “register” on the portal. In 2019, Kaspersky researchers detected over 285,000 attempts to infect users trying to watch Star Wars movies online.

