CyberNews Briefs

Frankfurt shuts down IT network following Emotet infection

20 Dec 2019 OODA Analyst

One of the largest financial hubs in the world has shut down its networks earlier this week as a result of a malware attack involving the infamous financial malware Emotet. Frankfurt has become the fourth Germany entity to shut down its IT network due to an attack in the past two weeks, the other three being Bad Homburg, the Justus Liebig University, and the Catholic University in Freiburg.

The malware infects systems and then grants other threat actors access to the networks, often deploying other malware and ransomware. The organizations shut down their networks to rid their systems of Emotet in an efficient manner and prevent future attacks.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

