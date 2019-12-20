Frankfurt shuts down IT network following Emotet infection

One of the largest financial hubs in the world has shut down its networks earlier this week as a result of a malware attack involving the infamous financial malware Emotet. Frankfurt has become the fourth Germany entity to shut down its IT network due to an attack in the past two weeks, the other three being Bad Homburg, the Justus Liebig University, and the Catholic University in Freiburg.

The malware infects systems and then grants other threat actors access to the networks, often deploying other malware and ransomware. The organizations shut down their networks to rid their systems of Emotet in an efficient manner and prevent future attacks.

