Why some cities, states and lawmakers want to curb facial recognition technology

19 Dec 2019 OODA Analyst

Authorities across the U.S. have been appealing to citizens to entrust them with facial recognition software as an additional means for combating crime. Fears of AI security breaches, partially accentuated by China’s development of AI technology, have caused lawmakers and some tech giants to approach the technology with a greater degree of caution.

Some critics of the technology have cited racial profiling, faulty identification, and discrimination as arguments for halting legislation that would allow for widespread use of facial recognition software, even though the NIST found that recognition accuracy could fall below 10% in certain instances.

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

