Microsoft Issues Out-of-Cycle SharePoint Update

19 Dec 2019 OODA Analyst

Microsoft recently released an out-of-cycle update that patched previously undisclosed vulnerabilities that allowed an attacker to bypass validation and request credentials from the recipient. The update fixes this flaw, which could ultimately result in highly effective phishing messages. The phishing emails would come from within the victim’s organization, making them believable. As well as fixing this vulnerability, the update fixes misdisplayed HTTP message components and misleading date information that results from certain document sequences. Microsoft urges customers to update their systems as soon as possible to circumvent any potential security issues.

