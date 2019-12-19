Member of ‘The Dark Overlord’ hacking group extradited to the US

A British national was transported to the US earlier this week, facing charges of hacking US companies. Nathan Francis Wyatt was a known member of the notorious hacking group The Dark Overlord (TDO). Wyatt pleaded not guilty to the charges he currently faces in a Saint Louis court yesterday. US law enforcement authorities claim that Wyatt was one of the TDO members that have participated in the hacking of US companies, ultimately stealing their data and sending ransom letters. When the victims refused to pay, TDO would frequently put their data up for sale on hacking forums or leak it on the internet, making it open-source information.

In the official indictment, US authorities claim that TDO has been the perpetrator in several attacks against US healthcare providers and accounting firms between the beginning of 2016 and the end of 2017. The group was also accused of using media outlets to put pressure on the hacked companies to pay extortion and ransom demands, causing many cybersecurity outlets to refrain from publishing a list of TDO’s known breaches. TDO members also engaged in aggressive and unorthodox extortion campaigns, sending bomb threats to schools in Montana after the hacked school system refused to pay ransom demands. In one case, Wyatt allegedly sent “threatening” text messages to the daughter of the CEO of a hacked company that decided not to pay TDO’s ransom demand.

