EconomicGlobal RiskNews BriefsPolitical Risk

Shiite groups’ supporters clash with security forces in Beirut, opening a new chapter in Lebanon’s crisis

18 Dec 2019 OODA Analyst

Lebanese security forces clashed with protesters in Beirut on Monday and Tuesday, using tear gas, rubber bullets, and water cannons against demonstrators gathered near a bridge. In the past few months, anti-corruption protests have plagued Lebanon’s security and stability, however, this group of protesters were supporters of two Shiite groups that have participated in efforts to quell unrest stemming from the country’s despair.

The protesters, supporters of the Amal movement, a political party in Lebanon who has ties with Hezbollah, have been protesting over the past week. Lebanon now faces a plethora of problems, protesters clashing with counter-protesters, violence between police and protestors, garbage and waste disposal, daily electricity cuts, heavy air pollution, and crumbling infrastructure that remains from its sectarian civil war in the late 20th century.

Read More: Shiite groups’ supporters clash with security forces in Beirut, opening a new chapter in Lebanon’s crisis

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Protests of India’s citizenship law grow, along with clashes

December 18, 2019

France on strike: Power cuts, schools shut, no Eiffel Tower

December 18, 2019
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2