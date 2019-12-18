Pentagon Is Searching for Domestic Drone Options

The Defense Department announced plans to focus on domestically created and funded drone systems in 2020, stating that they view the industry as a developing ecosystem. The Defense Department stated that the development of US-manufactured unmanned aerial systems is critical for providing capabilities to the warfighter. The DoD recognized a need for systems that detect small drones at air bases in Qatar, Iraq, and Afghanistan, and the Department of Defense named the Army as the primary agent for developing counter-unmanned aerial systems.

The department previously hosted an event that aimed to kickstart US investment into the field currently dominated by foreign countries, partnering with Texas A&M University for a Drone Venture Day. This day showcased national security work from 39 US UAS and counter-UAS manufacturers, as well as hosted 12 trusted investors/capital providers.

