Pentagon Is Searching for Domestic Drone Options

18 Dec 2019 OODA Analyst

The Defense Department announced plans to focus on domestically created and funded drone systems in 2020, stating that they view the industry as a developing ecosystem. The Defense Department stated that the development of US-manufactured unmanned aerial systems is critical for providing capabilities to the warfighter. The DoD recognized a need for systems that detect small drones at air bases in Qatar, Iraq, and Afghanistan, and the Department of Defense named the Army as the primary agent for developing counter-unmanned aerial systems.

The department previously hosted an event that aimed to kickstart US investment into the field currently dominated by foreign countries, partnering with Texas A&M University for a Drone Venture Day. This day showcased national security work from 39 US UAS and counter-UAS manufacturers, as well as hosted 12 trusted investors/capital providers.

