Pakistan court sentences former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to death for treason

Pakistan’s anti-terrorism court ruled that former military ruler Pervez Musharraf was guilty of charges of high treason and subverting the constitution, sentencing him to death on Tuesday. Musharraf was found guilty of “Article 6,” or direct violation of the constitution of Pakistan after being on trial since 2007 when he imposed a state of emergency. Musharraf seized control of Pakistan during a 1999 coup and served as president from June of 2001 until August of 2008 when he resigned as a result of heavy criticism and indictment on treason charges.

