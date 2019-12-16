Emotion Recognition Technology should be banned, says AI institute.

Research institute AI Now recently published a report warning consumers over the dangers of emotion recognition technology, despite a growing $20 billion market. Emotion recognition technology is being used to assess job applicants, criminals, and VR headset users.

There is evidence that emotion recognition amplifies race and gender disparities, requiring heavy regulation to ensure that biases are not effecting outcomes. AI Now called for businesses to halt the use of facial recognition technology for sensitive applications until the risks have been studied properly, as well as accusing the AI industry of pushing systematic racism and misogyny.

