Airport Facial Recognition System Fooled

Facial recognition technology used to secure airports in several countries have recently been fooled by photographs and 3D masks in a series of tests carried out by artificial intelligence company Kneron. Based in San Deigo, Kneron conducted tests on systems in several different countries. Researchers at Kneron were able to access a self-boarding terminal in Amsterdam by tricking a sensor with a phone, using the same technique to pay fares and board trains in China.

Kneron employees were able to use a high-quality 3D mask in Asian stores, where the use of facial recognition technology is rampant, and tricked AliPay and WeChat into allowing the purchases to be made. Although the masks were elaborate and not commonly available, the experiment raises concerns over the reliability of facial recognition systems and their ability to prevent fraud.

