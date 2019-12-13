Boris Johnson Secures a Convincing U.K. Election Win

In Thursday’s general election, Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a decisive majority, paving the way for the UK parliament to finalize a long-delayed split with the EU. Johnson, a Brexit proponent, achieved an overwhelming victory, securing a majority in Britain’s 650-seat House of Commons for his Conservative Party. This exhibits the party’s strongest performance since 1987, and its projected 364 seats would allow it to hold 68 more seats than all of the other parties combined.

The sweeping victory certain ensures Britain’s departure from the EU by the end of the next month, completing a split that won the majority of votes in a 2016 referendum but has since been stuck in Parliament for over three years. The victory also signals a realignment of the electoral map as dozens of long-held seats in England and Wales being disrupted by the Conservatives.

